Nina Samuels Recalls Her Mixed Emotions Over The Shuttering Of NXT UK

WWE announced that "NXT UK" would be closing its doors in August 2022. As a result, several talents from the European brand were released. Nina Samuels was included in that crop, and recently she opened up about what went through her head when she received the news.

"It was really difficult to begin with," Samuels recalled on "Busted Open Radio." "When I found out, I was actually in a locker room at an indie show, because we were allowed to do certain indies — so it was a pre-approved day." Samuels felt a sense of determination heading into her match that night. Although she had to take some time to let things fully sink in, she felt hopeful once she had processed what had transpired.

"One of the first things I thought when I got released was 'Okay, well now I can go to Japan.'" Samuels said. "That was, for me, a bucket list moment that I'd never been able to do because, before WWE, I had a full-time job and I couldn't commit to the tours. And, in WWE, we had the restrictions in place."

Samuels also revealed that a text from Meiko Satomura led to her appearing in Sendai Girls' Pro Wrestling throughout November and December of last year. She remembered experiencing a sense of newfound joy in her matches once she made her return to the indies after only having a handful of WWE matches in 2021. "Whilst it was a tough pill to swallow initially, it's given me, without a doubt, the absolute best year of my career by a country mile."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.