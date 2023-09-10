Kevin Sullivan Says Fellow WCW Alum Is Like Hulk Hogan In Mexico

If ever there was a professional wrestling stable that warranted the "band of misfits" tag, it'd have to be the Kevin Sullivan-led Dungeon of Doom in WCW. At one point, the faction had as many as 12 active members, and continued adding and losing stablemates until its eventual disbandment in 1997. On "Tuesday with the Taskmaster," Sullivan — WCW's head booker in the mid-1990s — was asked if there was a wrestler considered for the faction that didn't ultimately make the cut. Instead of answering the question, Sullivan named a specific member who should have never been part of Dungeon of Doom.

"There were guys we put in that shouldn't have been there," Sullivan admitted. "Konnan — I don't think people understand what a big star Konnan was. In Mexico, he was like Hulk Hogan. They had the TripleManias because of him, and it was a unique thing because he's not Mexican — he's part Cuban and Puerto Rican. He got over there [in Mexico] like gangbusters." Sullivan proceeded to praise Konnan for bringing luchadors like Rey Mysterio and others into WCW, a story that Mysterio verified during his WWE Hall of Fame speech, before suggesting that WCW failed to capitalize on Konann's popularity.

"I thought he should have been on his own because he could have been a big star ... I think we really blew it," Sullivan said of WCW's booking of Konnan. "The Taskmaster" then recounted a story from a show in Denver where he spotted three Mexican flags in the crowd for a show that advertised Konnan to wrestle. "I never thought we were in Denver," Sullivan said, recalling the atmosphere. "The mistake I made was putting him in Dungeon of Doom. He should have gone back to the clothing he was wearing in Mexico and became the Mexican Hulk Hogan," Sullivan concluded.