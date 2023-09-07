Tommy Dreamer Explains Why He Originally Hated Mentor & WWE Hall Of Famer Terry Funk

During a recent interview with "Under The Ring," Tommy Dreamer explained how he first saw and first met his mentor, the late Terry Funk.

"First time I saw Terry Funk was on my television and I hated Terry Funk," Dreamer said. "I hated, hated, hated Terry Funk growing up. Why? Because he did his job so well. Because he beat up my hero 'The American Dream' Dusty Rhodes. I never realized how great he was until I got into the wrestling industry because, again, he broke Dusty Rhodes' arm, and I was the biggest Dusty Rhodes guy. He was my hero and the reason I got into wrestling."

Dreamer added, "When I first met him in original ECW, I wanna say '92, and he just took a liking to me. He really helped me and then he became my real mentor, took me under his wing, and I was struggling trying to learn how to get over. And struggling to cut my teeth in this industry and trying so, so hard. He just sat me down and gave me so much great advice. Then when I was at his funeral and wake, it was that same thing that he saw in me, he saw in so many other people."