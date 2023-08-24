Tommy Dreamer, Bully Ray Talk Shared Admiration For WWE Hall Of Famer Terry Funk

During the latest episode of "Busted Open," Tommy Dreamer and Bully Ray memorialized Terry Funk after the hardcore legend died at the age of 79.

"This is the hardest show I'll probably ever have to do," Dreamer said while getting choked up. "Terry was everything for me. I apologize for being very emotional on this show, but this is a hard one. Without Terry Funk, there would be no Tommy Dreamer. It's that simple. He went out of his way for me in ways that it's hard to talk about a mentor, and it's a reason I kind of go out of my way."

Dreamer added, "He saw something in people that I don't know others did. I don't know why he saw that in me. I know it had a lot to do with respect, and I was able to pick his brain. I put this on my Facebook page that my greatest moments of my career, I shared with him."

Dreamer shared that wrestling fans were the most important thing to Funk next to his wife and two daughters. They maintained communication up until about three months ago and never thought he would die.