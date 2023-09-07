AEW Dynamite Rises In The Ratings For All Out Fallout Show

The fallout from All Out brought a minor bump in viewership for All Elite Wrestling on Wednesday night.

Wrestlenomics is reporting that this week's "Dynamite" got a two percent rise in overall viewership, with 887,000 average viewers for the post-Labor Day Weekend show. The P18-49 demographic saw a five percent bump, as 409,000 viewers in the coveted key demo tuned in to see the beginning of the tournament to determine AEW World Champion MJF's title challenger on the "Dynamite: Grand Slam" special on September 20.

The highest-rated segment of the show was Orange Cassidy's opening address to the crowd, where he promised to never relent, despite his numerous injuries from his historic AEW International Championship reign, as well as the AEW International Title match between new champion Jon Moxley and A.R. Fox.

The lowest-rated segment was the main event match between Darby Allin and Nick Wayne, with both the key demographic and the overall audience dropping off by double-digit percentages at the start of the match, however many viewers tuned back in for the conclusion of the match, during the brief overrun before "Young Sheldon."

Allin was ultimately successful in his match against his close friend Wayne and will face Roderick Strong in the semifinals of the tournament on Saturday night's "Collision." Strong defeated Trent Beretta in another first-round match earlier in the show, which also saw a ratings dropoff after MJF and Samoa Joe's confrontation that preceded the bout. The Ring of Honor World Television Champion's verbal and physical altercation with the AEW World Champ was one of the higher-rated segments of the program.