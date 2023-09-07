AEW Grand Slam Title Eliminator Tournament Matches Set For Friday's Rampage

MJF will soon learn the next challenger for his AEW World Title, with the Grand Slam Title Eliminator Tournament set to continue on this weekend's episodes of "Rampage" and "Collision". Following his most recent successful title bout at All In on August 27 against his "brochacho" Adam Cole, MJF is now scheduled to defend his coveted "Triple B" in the main event of the "Dynamite: Grand Slam" show on September 20 at New York's Arthur Ashe Stadium.

On Wednesday night's episode of "Dynamite," Roderick Strong and Darby Allin emerged victorious in their quarterfinal matches. They will now square off on Saturday night's "Collision" to book a spot in the final next Wednesday night.

On the other side of the bracket, Samoa Joe will take on old TNA rival Jeff Hardy; and Jay Lethal faces Penta El Zero Miedo on Friday's edition of "Rampage." The winners of those two matches meet in the semifinals the following night on "Collision."

MJF and Joe are teasing a potential singles match on Wednesday's "Dynamite," highlighted by an angle at All Out last Sunday night in Chicago. A promo segment on "Dynamite" between the AEW World Champion and Ring of Honor World Television Champion, saw the former laid out and taken to the back clutching a lingering neck injury. Strong on the other hand has been a prominent part of the ongoing friendship between Cole and MJF, and picked up a hard-fought win over Trent Beretta.