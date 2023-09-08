WWE's D-Von Dudley Discusses Racism In Wrestling, Issue With 'Prominent Figure'

Ahead of his in-ring return for "Impact 1000," WWE and Impact Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley spoke to "Good Karma Wrestling" about his experiences with racism in wrestling.

"It's grown a lot, believe it or not," D-Von said. "I remember when I first broke into the business in '91, you have to understand that racism was still alive and well, just as I feel like racism is still alive and well today. I like to say what Malcom X used to say, 'A lot of the Klansman turned in their white sheet for a suit.' Walking around and doing what they're doing. It's still relevant in the wrestling business, it is, but we have come a long way since then."

He continued, "It's going to be hard to stop us from doing what we love to do. We watched this sport, we loved it, we want to be a part of it and we're coming in there and we're doing exactly not what we want to do in a disrespectful way but doing what we want to do to pay homage to those that have come before us that we have watched and idolized for so long. I'm just very proud."