The Dudley Boyz Have Reportedly Signed WWE Legends Contracts

Fans attending the taping of Impact Wrestling's 1000th episode this weekend will witness the special reunion of Bully Ray and D-Von, collectively known as Team 3D in Impact (and the Dudley Boyz in WWE). Before they lace up their boots again, a new report shared an interesting tidbit about the team's relationship with that other company.

Amidst a write-up penned by Sports Illustrated's Justin Barrasso, it is noted that Bully Ray and D-Von recently inked legends contracts with WWE. The specific terms of those agreements are unknown, but with both men set to reunite at Impact 1000, and Bully still appearing as an active performer in the company, it seems there is at least a little freedom for them to seek work in promotions outside of WWE.

The Dudley Boyz's last WWE match took place on the SummerSlam 2016 kick-off show as they faced the team of Sami Zayn and Neville. The duo were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as a part of the class of 2018.

In the years following their induction, D-Von took a major step back from wrestling as he dealt with some health issues, which included a back surgery, and a stroke that he suffered in 2020. Luckily, D-Von has since bounced back, and is now preparing for his in-ring return as he and Bully take on a pair of mystery opponents at Impact 1000.