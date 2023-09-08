Details On WWE's Reported 'Megapush' Upcoming For LA Knight

LA Knight has enjoyed a meteoric rise in recent months, becoming a huge fan favorite in the process. He's even been compared to WWE legends such as "Stone Cold" Steve Austin and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, though Knight himself has dismissed being like other Superstars. That said, WWE reportedly plans on strapping the rocket to him as a reward for getting over with the fans and bringing in some revenue to boot.

According to the "Wrestling Observer Newsletter," Knight's merchandise sales and highly rated segments have convinced WWE management to give him a "megapush." While crowd reactions do influence WWE's decision-making process in regard to Superstars getting pushed, Knight has also proven that he's economically reliable enough to warrant the opportunity. The numbers don't lie, and that's the main criteria that WWE's higher-ups look at.

Knight has also proven to be a hit with WWE's sponsors and business partners. At WWE SummerSlam 2023, he won the Slim Jim Battle Royale to become one of the faces of WWE's partnership with the jerky company. Additionally, he reportedly pleased WWE management with his participation in the Mountain Dew Pitch Black match at this year's Royal Rumble premium live event.

Recently, it was also reported that WWE is negotiating a new long-term contract for Knight, with the intention of pushing him as a top babyface on "SmackDown" after he's put pen to paper. It remains to be seen if Knight will receive a notable push in the near future, but it seems that WWE's top brass understand that his current popularity isn't a fad.