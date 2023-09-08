WWE SmackDown Preview 9/8: AJ Styles Vs. Jimmy Uso, More

A match between Jimmy Uso and AJ Styles is set for tonight's episode of "WWE SmackDown" at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. On last Friday's broadcast, Uso helped Solo Sikoa defeat AJ Styles in a one-on-one bout. Once that clash was over, Uso entered the ring and congratulated Sikoa. However, Paul Heyman had to step in to stop Sikoa from delivering a Samoan Spike to his former associate. Moments later, Uso delivered a superkick to Styles and followed up with a splash from the top. Uso then pointed up to the sky, seemingly signaling that he wanted to re-join The Bloodline.

Elsewhere, Bayley and reigning WWE Women's Champion IYO SKY will take on Charlotte Flair and Shotzi in tag team action. Last week on "SmackDown," Flair helped Shotzi defeat Bayley after the Damage CTRL member had attempted to take Sky's title and use it as a weapon. In a "SmackDown" YouTube exclusive, Bayley said she was tired of everyone disrespecting Damage CTRL and that she and SKY were ready for this evening's match.

This past weekend at WWE Payback 2023, Rey Mysterio retained the WWE United States Championship against Austin Theory. Will a new challenger for the star-spangled title emerge later tonight? And lastly, fans may learn what's next for LA Knight after the former Million Dollar Champion defeated The Miz at Saturday night's premium live event.