Chris Jericho And Sammy Guevara Will Go One-On-One At AEW Grand Slam

"Le Sex Gods," Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara, made it known they want to punch each other in the face during Friday's "AEW Rampage," and their one-on-one match at the "AEW Dynamite" Grand Slam special on Wednesday has been made official. On "Rampage," Guevara came out and Jericho left the commentary desk to exchange words. Both said they were "p****** each other off." Then came each wanting to punch the other in the face, with Guevara saying he'd like to do it right then. Jericho told Guevara that they're getting on each other's nerves was "okay" because they're brothers, but acknowledged they can't get over their animosity toward each other.

Jericho challenged Guevara to the match so they could settle things and figure out "who the better man is" before moving on to attempt to win the AEW Tag Team Championship from FTR. Jericho said the match will take place at Grand Slam in New York City next week, and Guevara agreed. At the end of the promo, Jericho and Guevara hugged it out.

On Wednesday's "Dynamite," the pair defeated Aussie Open, but not without their own problems, with Jericho at one point blasting Guevara off the ring apron. After their victory, Jericho attempted to raise Guevara's hand, but that led to a shoving match that had to be broken up by security. The two longstanding teammates will now go head-to-head in Arthur Ashe Stadium.