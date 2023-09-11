AEW Star Orange Cassidy Discusses The Reactions He Receives From Peers About His Style

Orange Cassidy is one of AEW's most popular stars, but some people aren't fans of "The King of Sloth Style" and his character. Chris Jericho admitted to not being a fan of his gimmick in the past, and Jim Ross called out Tony Khan at a production meeting because he thought the character was stupid. They aren't the only people who've been critical of the gimmick, but Cassidy feels that it's worked out well for him, as he explained during an interview with Metro.

"I'm not the biggest guy in the world, I'm not the tallest guy in the world. I can do some things, but I wanted to be myself and stand out," he explained. "I feel like in professional wrestling today, it's very hard to stand out and be different."

Cassidy said that he's proud of the fact he can't be compared to other wrestlers. While the gimmick isn't everyone's cup of tea, he is certainly original and his success in AEW speaks for itself. Furthermore, while some old-school veterans have been critical of the gimmick, some of wrestling's biggest legends have praised Cassidy and got on board with his character.

"It's Sting! He's the man! It's people like that, you understand why they have longevity, and why people respect them, why they're legends. They understand. For the people that don't understand, 'Oh, it's Orange Cassidy' — come on! Shut up! You know what this is."

Cassidy recently lost the AEW International Championship to Jon Moxley in the main event at AEW All Out 2023. He enjoyed a long-term reign, however, and his performances were praised for adding some prestige to the title.