Why Cody Rhodes Puts All In With WWE WrestleMania 39 As Greatest Moments Of Career

While his second WWE run has produced some top-tier memories, such as the opportunity to headline WrestleMania 39, Cody Rhodes holds a specific non-WWE moment close to his heart as well. Speaking on the "The Dale Jr. Download," Rhodes explained why he believes the original All In ranks as the second-best accomplishment of his wrestling career.

"To me, WrestleMania [39] is the greatest moment of my career, but in the back of my mind, I think a strong number two was that day the tickets went on sale for All In ... We're bringing all different companies together, we're breaking all the rules. We're literally going all in," Rhodes said. "Well, we did have help from a company, again, Ring of Honor was the company that helped produce it. But people think Ring of Honor footed the whole bill for it or we footed the whole bill. The truth is somewhere in the middle. We literally did have to go all in. We were going all in on our name alone in a sense, like, 'Yep, We had to get over 10,000 people.' The man who commented on social that we couldn't put 10,000 people in arena, and I –all pre-workout up'd at the gym– tweeted back at him, 'I'll take that bet.' Now we're stuck. We can't sell 5000 tickets. We have to sell 10,000 tickets. So we did everything we possibly could. We broke every rule."

While the road to All In wasn't easy, the results were extremely validating for Rhodes and The Young Bucks. Tickets for the event sold out in less than 30 minutes, which surpassed the 10,000-seat goal that was initially set. The official paid attendance was later revealed as 11,263. Once the day for All In had arrived, Rhodes remembers the "mind-blowing" experience of seeing everyone — fans, legends, and active talent — gathered in their hotel for this special occasion.

"It was like Woodstock for wrestling," Rhodes said.

