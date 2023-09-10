Eric Bischoff Speculates On Whether CM Punk Might Be WWE-Bound After AEW Termination

During a recent episode of "Strictly Business," WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff weighed in on what it would take for CM Punk to make a return to WWE.

"If I'm CM Punk and I wake up and have this conversation with myself," Bischoff said, "and I just look at the clock and the calendar and I go, 'Wait a minute. I've got maybe three years left. I could really make a lot of money and go out on a high note, end my career on a positive note instead of this negative one.' If Phil Brooks is the type of man that, first of all, recognizes it and realizes that he's at least fifty percent responsible for it, if not more, the way he's handled himself and conducted himself."

Bischoff pointed back to the AEW All Out 2022 media scrum as a moment where Punk "showed his a**" as a professional. He wouldn't consider doing business with him after the way he treated Tony Khan, going as far as calling it "unforgivable."