Freddie Prinze Jr. Says CM Punk Should Take Responsibility For His Role In AEW Firing

During a recent episode of "Wrestling With Freddie," Freddie Prinze Jr. took some time to break down CM Punk's controversial termination from AEW.

"When you keep doing the same thing over and over and you keep blaming everyone else and it's the world's fault... the world ain't gonna change for you or for nobody," Prinze Jr. said. "The world don't owe you s***. It's your responsibility as a human being to find out your place in this world and make the absolute most of it."

He continued, "This is a weird thing, man. I felt really bad for Tony Khan. I don't think he should've made the statement that he made because he's not a good public speaker at all, and it gives Punk an opportunity to s*** all over him in his first interview outside of this firing. I wish he wouldn't have done that. The letter was enough."

Prinze Jr. expressed that because Punk started at the top of AEW upon his 2021 arrival, he should've been the nicest he's ever been to the people he worked with. The former WWE writer has also been advised by more than 10 wrestlers to not hire Punk for the forthcoming promotion he's working on starting up. At the end of the day, he wants to see Punk take responsibility.

"You got to, at a certain point, look in the mirror and say, 'Is what I'm doing working?' When you have this many years of it not, that should be a clue," Prinze Jr. added. "He's still, to me, one of the best on the mic, in the ring, all that stuff. I'm not discrediting the man's work. But I think everything you and I have said has been completely fair and appropriate criticism."

