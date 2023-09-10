Brian Cage Sends A Warning To Adam Page Ahead Of AEW Dynamite Match

Following an intense confrontation with Swerve Strickland on last week's episode of "AEW Dynamite," Adam Page was blindsided by an attack from Strickland's Mogul Embassy stablemate Brian Cage. As a result, Page will face Cage in a match on Wednesday's episode of "Dynamite," which will emanate from the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. Ahead of their clash, Cage issues a stern warning to AEW's residential cowboy.

"I'm not coming to Cincinnati to lay down," Cage tweeted. "It's gonna be long night and rude awakening for the hanger. Who better than Cage? Nobody, especially not Adam Page."

Cage's attack on Page came three days after both men competed in the Over Budget Battle Royal, which was featured on the Zero Hour pre-show for AEW All Out. While 20 men entered the match, only one could win. As the numbers began dwindling, Page and Cage emerged as the final two. Unfortunately for Cage, "Hangman" was able to save himself from touching the outside floor, and eventually eliminate the Mogul Embassy member to clutch the victory, and $50,000 for the Chicago Education Fund. Now, Page and Cage will go one-on-one, marking their third singles match against each other in AEW.

In their prior encounters, which both took place in 2021, Page and Cage traded wins. After Cage defeated Page on the April 28, 2021 episode of "Dynamite," Page bounced back to even the score at that year's Double or Nothing pay-per-view. As these two now prepare for their rubber match, Cage seems poised to turn up the heat.