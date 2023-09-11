Kairi Sane Issues Final Address To Stardom Fans Ahead Of Reported WWE Return

It appears that Kairi Sane will be having her last Stardom match on October 9, where she, Mayu Iwatani, and Nanae Takahashi will face Hazuki, Koguma, and Saya Lida.

It hasn't been exactly confirmed that it will be her last match, but this past weekend at a Stardom event, Kairi came out to the ring, noting that it could be her "final time" with fans because time was running out for her in Stardom. The match was later created after her promo.

Reports of Sane returning to WWE go back to August when it was first reported that she signed a new deal with WWE to return to the company soon — one possible date was sometime in November. One of the reasons why she wanted to return to the company was due to IYO SKY's current success. SKY is not only a member of the popular Damage CTRL stable, but she's the current WWE Women's Champion. SKY is also a two-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champion and a former "NXT" Women's Champion.

Sane also felt her second time around would be better with Paul "Triple H" Levesque running the creative side of WWE. Her initial run in WWE was from 2017 to 2021. Her last year with the company was spent as an ambassador in Japan. Sane's last televised WWE match was on the July 20, 2020, episode of "WWE Raw," where she defeated Bayley. In her first WWE run, Sane held the "NXT" Women's Title and the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles with Asuka.