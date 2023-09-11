AEW's Matt Hardy On The Emotional Day He Had At Bray Wyatt's Funeral Service

The passing of WWE star Bray Wyatt has left many within the industry with heavy hearts. At just 36 years of age, Wyatt — real name Windham Rotunda — died last month after suffering a heart attack, with his funeral service held last week.

AEW President Tony Khan granted leave to those in his roster who wished to partake in the service, and Matt Hardy – who was close to Wyatt from their time working on-screen – flew to Tampa with his wife Reby for Wyatt's funeral service. Hardy reflected on the difficult experience on "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy."

"It was tough, it was sad, it was strange, it was weird ... my heart is shattered for his family. Some of them spoke and I can't imagine the grief that they are going through," he said. "It's just so hard to understand how someone 36 years old dies and someone that you know, and who you assumed was very healthy. He leaves behind four kids -– two very young, which is just heartbreaking as well ... I can't even imagine.

"It was so crazy to see everybody at this gathering and to get everybody in one room. It's so sad that we were reunited in those circumstances, it was very weird. But it was an important moment to let him know ... to honor and celebrate his life."

Hardy and Wyatt worked together in 2017, and their partnership as a tag team led to a brief reign with the WWE Raw Tag Team Championships before they went their separate ways. Wyatt is survived by his partner, Jojo Offerman, and four kids, as well as siblings Taylor Rotunda (fka Bo Dallas) and Mika Rotunda, and his legendary father, Mike Rotunda.

