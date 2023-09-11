Konnan Says AEW Star Good Supporting Cast, Not Everyone 'Can Be A Freddie Mercury'

Whether it be as Cesaro in WWE or under his real name in AEW and Ring of Honor, Claudio Castagnoli has carved out quite the career for himself in wrestling. He is currently having one of his best runs as both a key member of the Blackpool Combat Club and Ring of Honor World Champion. That said, questions remain with some pundits regarding whether Castagnoli could ever be the man at the top of a wrestling promotion's food chain.

One person with those questions is none other than AAA booker Konnan. On a recent episode of "Keepin' it 100," Konnan laid out why he feels Castagnoli isn't a leading man in wrestling while also stating that he'd love to have him in his locker room.

"I would always keep him," Konnan said. "Great guy, great for locker room chemistry, which is important. He's liked and respected by everyone, which is important. He's good for putting together matches, plus he can go. Great shape. Not everyone... let me explain something... Not everybody is blessed with the Joe 'David Lee Roth' Feeney charisma. And for those who don't know who David Lee Roth is, look up Van Halen.

"Not everybody in Queen can be Freddie Mercury, or The Doors, or in movies, you've got your stars, your supporting cast, guys who have a few lines. Maybe he isn't your star, but he's a good supporting cast guy. Wrestling is no different. Know your lane. The problem is, everybody thinks they're a star, whether it's social media, podcasting, wrestling. Sometimes you have to know your role and appreciate it, and sometimes if you really believe in yourself, you go elsewhere. I think his problem, yeah, definitely is charisma, but he's someone I would definitely keep around."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Keepin' it 100 with Konnan" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription