Ken Anderson Talks About Helping To Train WWE's Tiffany Stratton And Gable Steveson

Ken Anderson may not have any involvement with WWE at this stage in his career, but the former Money In The Bank winner has had a hand in training two of the upcoming prospects that the company has to offer, one of which is Tiffany Stratton. She went to his school at the behest of Greg Gagne, and while he promised she'd be starting from scratch with squats and everything else, she ended up thriving.

"Obviously, she's got an athletic background," Anderson told "The A2theK Wrestling Show." "She took to it. There were nights where I would be at home and she was still in the ring with a couple of the students. She would come in on Saturdays and Sundays and get extra ring time. She busted her ass."

Gable Steveson is another current WWE Superstar that Anderson had a hand in training, and he worked as hard as the "WWE NXT" Women's Champion. However, while Stratton stumbled into Anderson's lap, Steveson specifically rang him and asked for training.

"I remember the first day he came in, he'd been under WWE contract and had been drafted to Monday Night Raw for like eight months and I said, 'What do you know how to do?' He's like, 'Nothing,'"Anderson revealed. "We started from literally square one. But, again, I know people are always going to compare him to Kurt Angle, I wish they wouldn't."



