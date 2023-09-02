Greg Gagne Believes Tiffany Stratton Will Be A Superstar In WWE After Training Her

Tiffany Stratton has been on a meteoric rise in "NXT," already holding the "NXT" Women's Championship in her grasp. However, her talent is something that Greg Gagne spotted early after agreeing to do a favor for a friend by training her.

"The athlete that she was, she caught on quick; she's got a good feel for it," he told "Under The Ring." "She's going to be a superstar in the WWE and I am really, really proud of her."

In addition to her title aspirations becoming a reality, she's also had the spotlight to showcase plenty of personality on top of her natural in-ring talent. Stratton has been channeling her inner-Sharpay Evans from "High School Musical" in regard to her attitude but, from Gagne's experience, that is just Stratton being herself.

"She had a good background, and she was a good athlete. But boy, what you see on TV with her when that attitude comes across, she's got one. I actually sent her home three times. I told her I was done. 'If you're not going to listen to me, head home.'"

Eventually, after Stratton was spoken to by Ken Anderson, she focused — and the rest has been history. Even as the first woman Gagne ever trained, it has quickly led to a promising career beginning, and now Gagne just wants Stratton to remain true to herself.

"We worked hard and got her the position down at WWE; I got her a tryout down there," he said. "She's done a fantastic job. I said, 'Don't change your attitude, be who you are — that's when people will buy you. If you try to be somebody that you're not, you're not going to make it.'"

