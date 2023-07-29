WWE's Tiffany Stratton On Most Important Lesson Trainer Greg Gagne Taught Her

Tiffany Stratton's journey to WWE was an unexpected and surprising one. After dedicating her life to gymnastics and later bodybuilding, she stumbled upon Charlotte Flair on "WWE SmackDown" and was enamored with "The Queen's" whole presentation.

Stratton decided to venture into the world of professional wrestling, and her mother connected her to AWA legend Greg Gagne who agreed to train her. After dazzling audiences on global television so soon after beginning her wrestling career and eventually becoming the "NXT" Women's Champion, Stratton reflected on the most important lessons she learned from her first coach.

During an interview with "Sports Guys Talking Wrestling," the master of the "Prettiest Moonsault Ever" revealed the two biggest things that she took away from her foundational training with Gagne. While he taught her bumps, holds, and strikes, he also instilled essential etiquette in Stratton.

"He always told me to do what you're told and don't have an attitude," she said. "We have butt heads a little bit. There's been times where we get into arguments, [but] I've learned my lesson. I learned that I need to keep my mouth shut most [ofe] the time, but speak up when you feel like you need to as well."

In the past, Gagne confirmed that Stratton was a bit of a handful when they first started training. But despite her initial issues, she seems to have figured it all out ahead of what many are calling a very bright future in WWE. Stratton has held the "NXT" Women's Championship for two months after defeating Lyra Valkyria at "NXT" Battleground.