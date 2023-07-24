Tiffany Stratton Gives Her Thoughts On Veterans Visiting The NXT Brand

WWE "NXT" Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton doesn't think that main roster stars returning to "NXT" is needed but understands how they can help.

In a recent interview with "TV Insider," Stratton was asked about veteran stars from "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown" featuring on "NXT" in recent months.

"I definitely feel like it's not needed. I feel like 'NXT' should just be for the girls in 'NXT' and the 'NXT' division," said the "NXT" Women's Champion.

The champ, though, feels that the experience that the likes of Natalya, Dana Brooke, and co. bring to the table could benefit the young and inexperienced "NXT" stars.

"But it does help a lot to have someone like Rhea Ripley come down, Dana Brooke, Nattie Neidhart to help the NXT girls and guide them through things and help establish them better. I do think it's a big help though," stated Stratton.

Over the last few months, several main roster stars have appeared on "NXT," while some have even moved permanently from "Raw" and "SmackDown." Last month, World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins wrestled Bron Breakker at "NXT" Gold Rush, while more recently, Judgment Day descended upon the brand, with Dominik Mysterio winning the "NXT" North American Championship from Wes Lee.

Baron Corbin also switched to "NXT" from the main roster a few months ago after not being drafted in this year's WWE Draft. The former United States Champion even faced "NXT" Champion Carmelo Hayes at Gold Rush, where he lost.