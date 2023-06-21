What Seth Rollins Told Live Crowd After WWE NXT Went Off The Air

Seth Rollins proceeded to narrate the story of how his match against Bron Breakker came about, and his immediate thoughts about returning to WWE's Performance Center.

"When I accepted [Breakker's challenge], I had a lot of people asking me, 'Seth, does it feel nostalgic? Are you getting emotional?'" Rollins revealed. "To be honest, it had been so long since I'd stepped foot in an NXT ring, and I've been fortunate enough to do so much across the world, that my honest answer was 'no.' It wasn't hitting me like I thought it would. Until I got out here!"

At this point, the crowd broke out a loud "welcome back" chant as Rollins appeared to get more emotional.

"That right there, all of you, you guys embody the same energy that I left NXT with a decade ago," Rollins stressed. "You guys are still the proving ground for every single person back there, you guys and your vitality, your love, your energy is what has made me a visionary, it is what has made me a revolutionary, it is what has made me [crowd chants Seth Freakin' Rollins]."

Rollins' post-show speech was delivered soon after "NXT" Champion Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams rescued him from a beatdown at the hands of Finn Balor, who will challenge Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at Money in the Bank. It's unknown if Rollins plans to defend his title in the lead-up to his match against Balor on July 1.