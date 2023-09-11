Kevin Nash On The Idea Of CM Punk Appearing At WWE Royal Rumble: 'Please Do'

Like many involved or interested in professional wrestling, former WWE and WCW star Kevin Nash has some thoughts on CM Punk. Speaking on his podcast, "Kliq This," Nash followed up on comments he made regarding Punk last week. When co-host Sean Oliver brought up reports that Punk had an interest in entering the 2023 Royal Rumble while on the outs with AEW, Nash insinuated he'd like to get his hands on the former AEW star.

"Please do, motherf***er," Nash said. "I'll ask Paul [Levesque] to put me in that b***h."

Last week on his podcast, Nash stated that Punk required "mental help." He continued during this week's episode, apologizing to Waffle House for previously calling Punk a short-order cook for the diner chain. In the latest episode, Nash also referenced an August 2011 promo segment featuring Triple H and Punk, with the WWE executive tearing Punk down before going on to beat him in the pay-per-view.

"Paul said, 'Yeah, go f*** yourself,' and he beat him," Nash continued. "After Undertaker beat him, after everybody else. Everybody just beats the f***ing guy. ... Thank God that he's got the Duffy Wrestling League in Duffy, Georgia on the show 'Heels.'" According to Nash, that's how Punk fans will be able to continue following the performer.