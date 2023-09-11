Bully Ray: WWE Can Make Raquel Rodriguez Bigger Babyface By Giving Up Raw Title Shot

Tonight's "WWE Raw" takes place on the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, which claimed the lives of thousands – including the father of WWE Superstar Zelina Vega, who worked in New York City's World Trade Center. Bully Ray thinks WWE has a golden opportunity to use Vega's personal connection to today to make a moment for Vega and also to make a bigger star out of WWE Women's World Championship No. 1 contender Raquel Rodriguez.

"Dear WWE creative, listen carefully. Raquel Rodriguez walks into the women's locker room," he shared on "Busted Open Radio," and there's Zelina, looking at a picture of her dad. And Zelina's in her street clothes and all Raquel Rodriguez has to do is look at Zelina and say 'It would mean more to you tonight than it would for me. You take my shot tonight.'" Bully Ray believes Raquel should plead her case to Adam Pearce, claiming she deserves the opportunity — especially on the anniversary of her father's death.

"Raquel Rodriguez becomes a bigger babyface, because she gave up her [title match] to Zelina on this night," he explained, saying that WWE has a way to send the fans home happy without hurting champion Rhea Ripley's dominant allure.

"In their little bag of tricks is an old shoebox," he continued, "and there's something in that old shoebox that they've been using for years ... a banana peel. And you pull that ol' banana peel out and Rhea Ripley slips on it, and Zelina — with every last ounce of might she has — rolls up Rhea Ripley ... for a 1-2-3. And, at 3 ⅛, Rhea does the strongest kickout you could ever see — but Zelina still had her down for three. And for one week, Zelina Vega is your champion."

