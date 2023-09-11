Rumors On LA Knight's Reported WWE Contract Talks

It was reported last week that WWE and L.A. Knight were finalizing a new contract for the Slim Jim Battle Royal winner and that a new push would come for the popular talent once the deal was closed. Now, there are clarifications to that initial report.

Fightful Select is reporting that Knight and WWE are still far apart on financial compensation and that no deal is imminent. Knight's contract runs well into 2025, meaning there's roughly a year and a half for the two sides to come to terms on a new agreement. It was also relayed to Fightful that any future push for Knight is not tied to a new contract, noting that many talent have contracts due to expire in the next year or two, making Knight's situation far from unusual.

Knight is reportedly thought of highly by WWE management, recently earning a major show of support from WWE star John Cena, who not only counted the pinfall for Knight's victory over former WWE Champion The Miz but also raised Knight's hand in front of the crowd in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania's PPG Paints Arena during the Payback event earlier this month.

WWE's main office is currently being pulled in many directions at the moment, as the company is set to finalize its merger with UFC under its new parent company, Endeavor. WWE and UFC will exist together under the corporate umbrella of the new TKO Group Holdings, a live entertainment and media company that's worth over $21 billion. The merger deal is expected to close on Tuesday.