WWE-UFC Merger Sets Expected Date To Close Deal, Create TKO Group Holdings

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. and WWE have today said that they expect their previously agreed deal to form a new sports and entertainment company, TKO Group Holdings, Inc., to close on September 12. TKO will begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange once the transaction is complete.

It was revealed that WWE and UFC would be merging under the Endeavor umbrella to create a company on April 3, the day after WrestleMania 39 had concluded. Ari Emanuel, Endeavor's CEO, and Vince McMahon, WWE's Executive Chairman, discussed the deal with CNBC after it had been announced. McMahon said that the newly formed organization would become "a $21+ billion live sports and entertainment powerhouse."



According to the agreement, McMahon is set to remain as Executive Chairman of WWE, while Nick Khan and Dana White will retain their respective roles as CEO of WWE and President of UFC.

It was recently reported that there was a sense of "doom and gloom" among WWE employees regarding the impending WWE-UFC merger. It's said that many are worried about potential cuts once the deal closes.