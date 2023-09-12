Several Last Minute Changes Made To Monday Night's WWE Raw

There were reportedly multiple last-minute changes to "WWE Raw" on Monday, including the opening segment. According to Fightful Select, initially, Cody Rhodes was supposed to kick off the episode, his first appearance on the show since the Payback premium live event where "The American Nightmare" announced he pulled strings to get Jey Uso added to the "Raw" roster.

Jey Uso actually kicked off tonight's episode, with Kevin Owens coming out to talk with him in the ring before the pair were interrupted by The Judgment Day. The opening segment led to a tag team match between Uso and Owens and Finn Balor and Damian Priest, which saw Uso accidentally superkick his partner.

Fightful also reported that "WWE Main Event" match tapings changed a few times. Natalya versus Zoey Stark was pulled from "Main Event," and Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin versus the Viking Raiders was moved from "Raw" to "Main Event."

The WWE Women's World Championship match with Rhea Ripley once again facing off against Raquel Rodriquez, with "NXT" North American Champion Dominik Mysterio barred from ringside, was set to main event the episode. "Raw" also saw GUNTHER's Intercontinental Championship record-breaking reign celebration, which led to a six-man tag match involving Imperium against Alpha Academy and Tommaso Ciampa.