Jey Uso Vs. Drew McIntyre Announced For Next Monday's WWE Raw

Jey Uso isn't making many new friends since being moved from "WWE SmackDown" to Monday nights on "Raw." After pairing with Kevin Owens on Monday's episode to take on The Judgment Day, then accidentally hitting his partner, Uso faced off with Drew McIntyre in a backstage segment on the show.

In the quick segment, Uso was seen walking backstage following his confrontation with Owens earlier in the night. He was then confronted by McIntyre, fresh off a victory against Xavier Woods. Last week, McIntyre locked eyes with Uso when he debuted on "Raw" with Sami Zayn playing peacemaker between the two.

McIntyre told Uso that he didn't trust him, which Uso shrugged off and seemed fine with. McIntyre went on, saying he didn't believe Uso could "stand on his own feet" after tagging with his brother, Jimmy, and being in The Bloodline for years. McIntyre told Uso he bet The Judgment Day was looking "pretty good right now," after Dominik Mysterio said to Cody Rhodes in a previous in-ring segment he was certain Uso would join them.

Uso issued the challenge to McIntyre, telling him to "pull up next week." McIntyre agreed, and the match for next week's episode of "Raw" in Salt Lake City, Utah is set.