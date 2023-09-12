Matt Cardona Comments On The Recent Passing Of WWE Star Bray Wyatt And Terry Funk

The wrestling community is still coming to grips with the losses of Terry Funk and Bray Wyatt, who died within a span of 48 hours last month. In a recent interview with "Battleground Podcast," Matt Cardona — who worked for several years with Wyatt under the WWE banner – focused on the positive impact the two wrestlers made on the industry rather than delving into the heartache that he and his peers are continuing to cope with.

"You can't even measure the things they've done and the legacy they're leaving behind," Cardona said. "Terry Funk — you know this whole GCW and indie run [of mine] ... listen, I'm not comparing myself to Terry Funk by any means, but I definitely look at him for some inspiration. For the things he did for ECW and the locker room there — I'd like to do half of that, a quarter of that, for GCW and that locker room.

"As for Bray, man, it's still shocking and so sad," Cardona continued. "I worked with Bray so many times, whether it was during his FCW call-up [when] he was on the road. I never did The Fiend stuff — he was always way higher than me on the card, but he was such a great guy in and out of the ring."

Cardona recalled running into Wyatt at Chicago airport several months before his death, when "WWE SmackDown" was in the Windy City, and "The Indy God" was traveling through the Midwest to fulfill one of his indie dates.

"We just chitchatted for a second and [shared] a big hug," Cardona recalled. " And we're not even that great of buddies, but that's just the type of guy he is — just a friendly guy, a happy guy, and man, what a loss. My thoughts are with his family at this time ... it's horrible."