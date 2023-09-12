Photo: Finn Balor Shows Off Some Moves From WWE Raw While Quoting Disney Classic

The Judgment Day sits atop the WWE food chain currently with each member holding gold across all three brands. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Finn Balor and Damian Priest were in action on Monday's "WWE Raw" once again as they battled the unlikely team of Kevin Owens and "Main Event" Jey Uso. In the end, though, Judgment Day prevailed with the victory.

Following the bout, Balor took to Twitter/X to share some action shots of him hitting Owens with Coup De Grâce for the win. He captioned the post with, "MONDAY NIGHT RAW. Falling with style!"

"Falling with style!"

"Falling with style" is, of course, a reference to Disney and Pixar's classic "Toy Story" film where Tim Allen's Buzz Lightyear comes into his own as one of Andy's toys. While Balor isn't exactly a space ranger, he's no average spud either. Following their first tag team title win at WWE Payback, Balor is now a grand slam champion in WWE for the first time in his career.

With gold draped across everyone's shoulders, The Judgment Day is seemingly reaching for the sky to take the place of The Bloodline following their dissension earlier this year. On "Raw," they even went as far as trying to recruit Jey Uso to the dark side in light of his recent transition to Monday nights. Meanwhile on the September 8 "WWE SmackDown," Balor and Priest stuck their noses in the business of AJ Styles and his recent beef with Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa.

It remains to be seen who The Judgment Day will toy with next as they strive to go to infinity and beyond with their takeover.