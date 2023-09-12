AEW's Chris Jericho Unloads On Member Of Wrestling Media

Since it was announced that CM Punk had been fired by AEW, many individuals both inside and outside the wrestling industry have voiced their opinion about the situation. AEW's Chris Jericho has now responded to a take posted by a member of wrestling media via No DQ, who said that "AEW is in the middle of a full-blown crisis" and that Punk was "probably ready to go nuclear on the company in multiple ways."

"Hey @LastCallwChrisC [Chris Connor], this is the shoddiest piece of bulls**t, lying journalism I've read in a long time," Jericho wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Next time you wanna attempt to "write" something, check your sources, your spelling and your ass out the door. Oh and go f**k yourself too."

Punk's contract was terminated by AEW CEO Tony Khan following his backstage altercation with Jack Perry at the AEW All In pay-per-view. While addressing Punk's firing on the September 2 episode of "AEW Collision," Khan expressed that he felt his "life was in danger" during the incident. He also revealed that an internal disciplinary committee and an external legal council investigated the Punk-Perry bust-up. It's said that nearly 90,000 people tuned out of "Collision" when Khan announced that Punk and AEW had parted ways.