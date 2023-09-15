Richard Holliday On His Future Plans Following MLW Departure

Richard Holliday is currently a free agent after exiting Major League Wrestling earlier this year. During an interview with the "Under the Ring" podcast, the 30-year-old, who recently returned to the ring after battling stage four Hodgkin's lymphoma, was asked about the factors that would influence his next move.

"I think that process, if and when it comes about, is gonna be one where it's, you know, where do I ultimately want to go?" Holliday said. "Where do I ultimately feel like I'm going to flourish and be the best version of myself and have a long career there? There's a lot of great options. The industry is very sublime right now. There's so many great places to go and work, and make a name for yourself, and continue to etch yourself in history, however you want to spin it, right? There's a lot out there. So I got my eye on a few places, and I'd like to think that they have their eye on me."

Since resuming his in-ring career earlier this summer, Holliday has been wrestling on the independent scene. The former MLW talent, who also told "Under the Ring" that he enjoyed doing vignettes and segments more than his matches during his time with Court Bauer's company, has performed for various indie promotions recently, including Beyond Wrestling and Game Changer Wrestling. Holliday's most recent match took place this past weekend at GCW Crushed Up 2023, where he defeated Charles Mason in a one-on-one bout.

