WWE's Road Dogg Gets Candid About Paul Heyman (And How He Smells)

During a recent live edition of "Oh You Didn't Know," WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg touched on Paul Heyman in light of his birthday being on September 11.

"He looks freaking great. He's on top of his game," Road Dogg said. "Paul Heyman, happy birthday to you, sir. You look great, you smell terrific, and congratulations on all your success."

Co-host Casio Kid then asked Road Dogg if he believes Heyman is among the Mount Rushmore of managers in the industry. To that, Road Dogg said Heyman "definitely" is.

"A hundred percent," Road Dogg said. "Yeah, not even questionable. I think a lot of people say that about themselves. He may be right. Me and Paul have a great relationship. I'm not saying one way or another, but I think his body of work speaks for itself, and the longevity speaks to how good he is at it. I don't know what else to say besides he's definitely on the Mount Rushmore thing. The other three are debatable, but I don't think he is."

To circle back to the comment on Heyman smelling "terrific," Road Dogg went on to describe what exactly his scent is.

"Like fine leather," Road Dogg revealed. "Mahogany. Maybe cherry mahogany and a bit of lilac. It's rich."

"The Wise Man," now 58 years old, remains a regular fixture on WWE television as the special counsel to "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns and what's left of The Bloodline — which seemingly includes Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso.

