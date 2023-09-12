WWE Hall Of Famer Rob Van Dam Gets Candid About Prescription Drug Abuse

For anyone who has been paying attention to Rob Van Dam over his Hall of Fame career, it's not a secret that the former ECW and WWE World Champion isn't anti-drug. Not only does RVD have a long history with marijuana, but he also recently revealed on Kevin Nash's "Kliq This" podcast that he was a proponent of the recreational drug kratom. That appearance came up on the most recent "1 Of A Kind," where RVD noted he was a little surprised to not receive a ton of pushback for his remarks on kratom and drugs overall. He then took the time to talk about prescription drug abuse and offered a defense of prescription drugs overall, largely believing their use to be good, and that some people's views towards them were hypocritical.

"Drugs have a bad rap," RVD said. "Because some people can't use them without abusing them, people want to take drugs off the market and blame the drugs. I think usage is one thing that's appropriate and abuse is an entirely different thing. ... Most people that use pharmaceuticals do not have any substance abuse problems whatsoever."

"I know that this sounds insensitive to people that have lost somebody, believe me, I've lost plenty of somebodies, plenty, been to too many funerals. And I still don't see how we would blame the pill itself. It makes it harder for people that could really benefit from that ... and who am I to judge who needs it? Will people feel better if I say 'People that have cancer that are dying, that are fading away with pain, and it makes them feel better?' Who am I to judge?"

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "1 Of A Kind" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription