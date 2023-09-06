Kevin Nash Doesn't Know Anyone Who Has A Bad Word To Say About Former WWE Star

While both are longtime veterans of the squared circle, and men with their own marijuana brands, Rob Van Dam and Kevin Nash have rarely crossed paths, with the duo only finding themselves in the same company at the same time back in 2002/2003 with WWE, and in 2010 with TNA. But they evidently spent enough time together that Nash, a man known for having difficulty playing well with others, feels quite comfortable in saying that the former ECW, WWE, and TNA World Heavyweight Champion is a stand-up guy.

The topic of how great RVD is was broached on "Kliq This," as Nash and co-host Sean Oliver talked about a recent show they did with RVD, where he discussed using the recreational drug kratom. And Nash was only too quick to echo Oliver's kind words about RVD, saying that the wrestling legend "relaxed" him. "I've always [liked him]," Nash said. "I don't know anyone who's been in my presence who's had a bad thing to say about Rob."

Not many people have had bad things to say about RVD recently, after the wrestling legend burst back onto the scene with a handful of appearances in AEW last month. Coming to the aid of former ECW rival Jerry Lynn, RVD would challenge Jack Perry for the FTW Championship on the August 9 "AEW Dynamite." Despite the loss, his performance was well-received by fans, pundits, and AEW themselves, and RVD has hinted that a potential return in the future isn't out of the question.

