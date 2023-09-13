Ilja Dragunov Defeats Wes Lee On WWE NXT, Will Challenge Carmelo Hayes At No Mercy

WWE NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes is not done with Ilja Dragunov. On the latest edition of "WWE NXT," Dragunov hit Wes Lee with a diving forearm to the back of the head and punched his ticket to the No Mercy PLE, where Dragunov will face "NXT" Champion Carmelo Hayes once again, after coming up short at Great American Bash at the end of July.

No Mercy is set to take place on September 30 in Bakersfield, CA's Mechanics Bank Arena. Dragunov spent much of August getting revenge on Hayes's associate, Trick Williams (who played a seemingly inadvertent role in costing Dragunov the title at the Bash) finally defeating Williams at Heatwave. Lee had been hoping to advance to No Mercy and avenge his loss to Hayes at NXT Heatwave, but came up short in the bout — later in the episode, he suggested he was quitting "NXT" after the loss.

Also set for the event is a match between "NXT" North American Champion Dominik Mysterio and Mustafa Ali, as well as Noam Dar's "NXT UK" Heritage Cup defense against the winner of the Global Heritage Invitational Tournament that is currently taking place.