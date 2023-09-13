Why Bully Ray Thinks WWE's Chad Gable Has To Beat GUNTHER

On the latest "Busted Open Radio," co-host Bully Ray shared his feelings about the feud between Alpha Academy's Chad Gable and the longest-reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion, GUNTHER. Ray feels that after Gable's promo on the September 11 episode of "WWE Raw," he has to win the title from the Imperium leader.

"If you are a babyface and you swear to god that you are going to defeat any man and take his championship, you sure as hell better do it," said Ray. "Most of the time we talk about the word 'guarantee,' like if Chad Gable said, 'I guarantee I'm going to defeat you GUNTHER and take your Intercontinental Championship,' well if you are a babyface and you guarantee it, you better do it, otherwise you're not fulfilling your promise.

"Swearing to god, seems like the next step, the next level — 'I swear to god, I'm going to defeat you, take your championship, and I swear to god, that I'm going put a smile on my daughter's face.' If you don't come through on those promises you might as well turn heel."

Gable has defeated GUNTHER once in a singles match, but the victory came via count-out, which meant that he didn't win the title.