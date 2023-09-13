AEW Dynamite Preview 9/13: Grand Slam World Title Eliminator Tournament Final, More

Roderick Strong and reigning ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe will battle it out in the final of the Grand Slam World Championship Eliminator Tournament on tonight's episode of "AEW Dynamite" at the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. The winner of that bout will go on to challenge MJF for the AEW World Champion on next Wednesday's "Dynamite: Grand Slam" special at Arther Ashe Stadium.

Strong reached the final by overcoming Trent Beretta and Darby Allin, respectively, while Joe defeated Jeff Hardy in the quarterfinal and Penta El Zero Miedo in the semi-final en route to the tournament's closing match.

A Grand Slam AEW Women's Championship four-way eliminator bout is also set for this evening's show, with Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., Toni Storm, Hikaru Shida, and Nyla Rose facing each other for a shot at Saraya and the women's belt next Wednesday. Elsewhere, Jon Moxley will defend the AEW International Championship against Big Bill, while "Hangman" Adam Page and Brian Cage collide in a rubber match; Page and Cage currently hold a victory over one another.

Away from in-ring action, Don Callis will reveal his next masterpiece after Konosuke Takeshita pinned Kenny Omega at AEW All In and AEW All Out 2023. And lastly, fans are set to hear from Le Sex Gods (Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara) ahead of their one-on-one clash next Wednesday night.