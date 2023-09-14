Why WWE President Nick Khan Says 'There Is No Next John Cena'

John Cena is one of the biggest stars to ever emerge from the WWE system. However, while the company would undoubtedly love to unearth another performer with the same mainstream profile and marketability, Nick Khan understands that no megastar is ever the same as the last one.

During a recent interview with "The Bill Simmons Podcast," the WWE President explained why the sports entertainment promotion will never find another Cena. That said, he does believe that WWE will create more big-name stars who will be just as successful for the company in their own way.

"You get a John Cena, and part of the fun is that we just need to find the next John Cena. There is no next John Cena. The next one never looks like the last one. If you look at UFC, same thing... Sometimes one, or an entity, can become fixated on, 'Hey, this is our next so and so.' I've never seen it work. LA Knight is the first LA Knight, and that's part of why we think that he's resonating."

Khan seemed particularly praiseworthy of Knight during the conversation. This only adds more weight to the rumors that Knight is on the verge of receiving a "mega push" after impressing WWE higher-ups with his fan support, merchandise sales, and highly-rated segments on WWE television.

Cena, meanwhile, recently returned to "WWE SmackDown" and picked up a win at Superstar Spectacle in India. The legendary superstar is expected to stick around for the next few weeks as well, which will undoubtedly remind fans why they fell in love with him in the first place.

