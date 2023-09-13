Photos: WWE's Becky Lynch Celebrates NXT Title Win, 'Welcome To N-Bex-T'

Becky Lynch made history this week by winning the "WWE NXT" Women's Championship for the first time in her career, becoming a Grand Slam Champion in the process. "The Man" finally came around and achieved the one thing that she never had, and now she is ready to usher in the era of "N-Bex-T." Lynch put together a hard-fought victory against Tiffany Stratton, bringing an end to her 108-day reign as champion. She avoided Stratton's third attempt at hitting her Prettiest Moonsault Ever finisher, responding with a Manhandle Slam to get the win. Following that, the "WWE Raw" star shared some photographs of her big moment from Tuesday night.

The "NXT" Women's Championship was the one title that had evaded Lynch throughout her entire career, as she never captured the gold during her full-time run with WWE's developmental brand. However, that has now changed, as she has become the latest main roster star to appear on the show. It remains unclear what the future holds for Lynch in the long term as far as how long she will remain on the black and gold brand, and whether or not she will also keep working on the main roster.

However, during a post-show promo, Lynch made it clear to fans that she is hoping to be there and represent "NXT," which could be a clear sign that she is going to be working Tuesday nights regularly moving forward. Of course, "The Man" could still end up appearing on Mondays regularly as she always has done, in a similar manner to how Dominik Mysterio is working right now as the North American Champion, appearing on both shows on a regular basis.