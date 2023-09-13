WWE's Bayley Acknowledges Becky Lynch's NXT Title Win How Fans Might Expect

Becky Lynch became the "Grand Slam Man" on Tuesday night when she defeated Tiffany Stratton in the main event of "WWE NXT" to capture her first "NXT" Women's Championship — a title that's alluded her for a decade. Following her victory, fellow "Four Horsewomen" member Bayley took to Twitter/X to acknowledge Lynch's victory in such a way that only matches her on-screen persona.

Bayley wrote, "Took @BeckyLynchWWE long enough," followed by laughing emojis.

Lynch is the final member of WWE's Four Horsewomen to win the "NXT" Women's title. Charlotte Flair was the first to do so in 2014 before she was dethroned by Sasha Banks in February 2015. Later that year, Bayley completed her quest and beat Banks at the first NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn. Flair, of course, went on to have a second reign in 2020 when she beat Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 36.

Despite not winning the "NXT" title during her initial televised run from 2014 to 2015, Lynch did go on to become the inaugural "SmackDown" Women's Champion in 2016. She also was the first woman to win a WrestleMania main event and hold the "Raw" and "SmackDown" Women's titles simultaneously. Earlier this year, "The Man" won her first WWE Women's Tag Team Championship alongside WWE Hall of Famer Lita.

Lynch now joins Dominik Mysterio as the second main roster star to actively hold "NXT" gold as he is the reigning "NXT" North American Champion. Mysterio is set to defend against Mustafa Ali at NXT No Mercy on September 30, which could be when Stratton gets her rematch.