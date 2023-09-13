Cathy Kelley Reveals Potential WWE Gigs She Discussed With Stephanie McMahon

During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet on "Insight," WWE backstage interviewer Cathy Kelley revealed what Stephanie McMahon discussed with her upon her return to the company last year.

"Steph asked me [if I wanted to do commentary] when I was coming back," Kelley said. "She was kind of picking my brain as to what I would want to do, whether that was joining the writing team or come back and do commentary. I don't know that I'm cut out for commentary. Like we said earlier, Michael Cole makes it look easy, and that is not an easy job."

Regarding her current goals, Kelley noted she just wants to keep doing what she's doing as an interviewer on "WWE SmackDown," although she wouldn't mind being involved in a storyline.

"The goal now, I think, is to keep doing what I'm doing. I have thought about potentially, I would love, maybe, to get involved with more storylines in the future. Whether that's in my role or in a different capacity. And then I want to continue to write in my time off. I wanna potentially work on other acting roles and hosting roles outside of WWE, but I don't see myself leaving in the way that I did last time."

Kelley left WWE in February 2020 after four years with the company. After primarily working on "WWE NXT," Kelley wanted to pursue outside creative endeavors. But once Triple H took over as WWE's Chief Content Officer, Kelley thought it was the right time to return in October 2022.

