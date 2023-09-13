Nick Khan Explains How WWE & UFC Decisions Will Be Made Under TKO Umbrella

The existence of TKO Group Holdings, the company containing both WWE and the UFC, is now official. Appearing on "The Bill Simmons Podcast" following the merger's close, WWE President Nick Khan elaborated on how WWE and the UFC will work together as they transition into the new corporate infrastructure.

"The conversations are just beginning now," Khan said. "Everybody wanted to make sure that we got all the regulatory approvals in place. ... What everyone envisions is — can [we] set up an all-star TKO weekend, where if 'SmackDown' goes on Friday, and then UFC goes on Saturday with a pay-per-view, and WWE goes with a premium live event on Sunday, can you do that from the same city?"

Khan stated that there were both cost and revenue upsides to holding such a weekend, which could make the inevitable logistical headache worth it. However, the executive made it clear that there is one area in which WWE and UFC will limit their crossover.

"Certainly the fighters and the WWE superstars will stay separate, as you might imagine," Khan continued. "And yes, could you have a Ronda Rousey or Brock Lesnar come along, who can cross from one to the other? Sure, but that's a once-in-a-decade, if not longer, type of thing."

The WWE President did tease an upcoming collaboration between the two companies, with Khan stating that it involves the production crews, headed by Kevin Dunn in WWE and Craig Borsari in UFC. An announcement will come sometime in the months ahead with more details. Apart from that, Khan was adamant that WWE decisions will remain in the hands of WWE and the same will go for the UFC. They'll also avoid scheduling major shows on the same day, as they all plan to work together for the benefit of both companies.