Toni Storm Will Challenge Saraya For Women's Title At AEW Dynamite Grand Slam

Toni Storm is ready for her closeup.

On Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite," Storm bested Dr. Britt Baker, Hikaru Shida, and Nyla Rose in a four-way match to earn a shot at Saraya's AEW Women's World Championship at "Dynamite: Grand Slam" next Wednesday at New York's Arthur Ashe Stadium. A former women's champion herself, Storm has undergone a transformation into an Old Hollywood starlet, becoming a highlight of recent episodes of AEW TV. Initially a member of The Outcasts with Ruby Soho and Saraya, Storm has seemingly had a falling out with her former on-screen friends, even costing Soho her match for the TBS Championship at All Out earlier this month.

"I advise you all to tune in and just watch as I continue to become a bigger, and bigger star," Storm told The Daily Star last month, "and it's going to be wonderful for everyone who's watching because we like violence and there's going to be plenty of it."

With her upcoming title shot, Storm has the opportunity to make good on that promise.