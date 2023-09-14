AEW Dynamite 09/13/23: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

So here we are. The grand culmination (maybe) of the last 2-3 months of Chris Jericho-related storytelling, the place we always knew this was going: Jericho vs. Sammy Guevara. And as we all expected, it's a friendly face vs. face match that's happening because Sammy has to beat Jericho to become the man Jericho always knew he could be. Or ... something like that, right? To be honest my brain kind of slipped off what they were saying at some point, because this segment was bad, this feud is stupid, and I don't care.

Like, what is the point of all this? Is it just that they don't think Sammy is a big enough pillar or whatever, they have to give him a win over Jericho? Because let me tell you, (a) all "Four Pillars of AEW" talk is officially suspended until Jack Perry isn't, and (b) getting a clean win over Jericho doesn't mean you've done anything important. Ricky Starks got a clean win over Jericho, and a few months later they had to turn him heel to try and salvage him. Beating Jericho isn't some massive milestone. And yet, presumably in the name of that milestone, AEW has divorced the Jericho Appreciation Society from all its biggest stars (they're basically just the J.O.B. Squad with harder nipples now) to set up a match that never needed the JAS to split up (because it was just going to end up an fight between friends anyway), between two wrestlers who are both playing babyfaces, badly (because they're both natural heels and always have been) with no stakes (because afterwards they're going to shake hands and hug and chase the tag titles) taking place in front of a crowd that (if it's anything like Cincinnati Wednesday night) is going to lose interest the moment "Judas" stops playing. Cool. Great job, everyone.

But hey, at least that video package was funny. I enjoyed that.