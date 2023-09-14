Why Mickie James Thinks Becky Lynch Winning NXT Women's Title Was A Great Move By WWE

Becky Lynch appeared on the September 12 edition of "WWE NXT" and defeated Tiffany Stratton for the "NXT" Women's Championship. As such, she finally won a title that evaded her during her own time in WWE's developmental system, and her reign will undoubtedly bring more eyes to the brand. Furthermore, former WWE Superstar Mickie James believes that the company made the right call by having Lynch overcome Stratton, as she explained on a recent episode of "Busted Open Radio."

"Becky winning was the perfect scenario to the ending of that match. Because not only is it proving that Becky is The Man, she wins the title that she's never had a chance to hold, but think about what does for NXT. To now have one of your biggest stars on television, period, to be your Women's Champion at NXT. The eyeballs that's going to put on the product, the matches now that they can have with all of these up-and-coming talents, with all of these NXT women, that can now have an opportunity to get in the ring with Becky... I just think it's money all the way around."

James makes a valid point, too. Lynch's appearance drove "NXT" to its biggest numbers in three years, with the show averaging 850,000 viewers. However, Lynch's match peaked at 1.06 million viewers during the eight-minute overrun time. "The Man" is good for ratings, and it will be interesting to see how her presence on "NXT" impacts the brand moving forward.

Lynch is the latest main roster WWE Superstar to grace "NXT" television in 2023. Mustafa Ali, Dana Brooke, and Baron Corbin are currently regulars on the weekly show, and Seth Rollins showed up earlier this year to defend the WWE World Heavyweight Title against Bron Breakker.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.