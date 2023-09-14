AEW's Hikaru Shida Seemingly Bemoans Britt Baker After No. 1 Contender's Four-Way

Wednesday's episode of "AEW Dynamite" saw Toni Storm pin Britt Baker in a four-way number one contender's match that also included Hikaru Shida and Nyla Rose. As a result, Storm will challenge Saraya for the AEW Women's World Championship next week.

But in the aftermath, Shida was left distraught as Baker hit her with a Curb Stomp in the match. The two engaged in a shoving match while sharing words after the bout, and it seems Shida is done trying to trust the good doctor.

Shida wrote on Twitter/X, "Can't trust. I tried, but just can't."

Former champions Shida and Baker have struggled to get on the same page for nearly a month now. The two came up short to Saraya and Storm on "AEW Rampage" just 24 hours before AEW All In. Then at Wembley Stadium, Baker nearly tapped out Shida to capture the gold, and while they were in the midst of battle, that's when Saraya pinned Storm to win.

Shida and Baker then teamed with TBS Champion Kris Statlander on the August 30 "Dynamite," and even though Statlander scored the win, the "frenemies" still weren't on great terms. Their history, of course, dates back to 2021 when Baker ended Shida's year-long reign at Double or Nothing to kickstart her own title run.

It remains to be seen what's to come between Shida and Baker. Shida has remained in the babyface role for the entirety of her AEW run. Meanwhile, Baker turned babyface earlier this year after Saraya and Storm turned heel to form The Outcasts.