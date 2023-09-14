Minoru Suzuki Set To Make MLW Debut Against 'Samoan Werewolf' Jacob Fatu

A few weeks back, MLW announced that wrestling and MMA legend Minoru Suzuki would be making his in-ring debut for the promotion. Now the "Murder Grandpa" officially has his opponent on the books.

Suzuki will face former MLW World Heavyweight Champion Jacob Fatu on October 14 at MLW Slaughterhouse. The show is set for Philadelphia's 2300 Arena, famously known as The ECW Arena. Right now, Suzuki vs. Fatu is the only match announced for the show, which will stream on FITE+.

Suzuki was once the leader of Suzuki-gun but disbanded the faction at the end of last year. Former Suzuki-gun member El Desperado joined Suzuki in a new group, known simply as Strong Style, with former Young Lion Ren Narita also being taken under Suzuki's wing. The trio won the NJPW NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Titles earlier this year, losing them in May to CHAOS in May at Wrestling Dontaku.

On the other hand, Fatu finds in hot water with Jake's Network of Hope, a Wisconsin non-profit, after "The Samoan Werewolf" no-showed a charity event. He initially made the promoters reschedule his flight due to "a family emergency" before missing the second flight altogether — putting the non-profit out for roughly $2,600.

"He ghosted us, he ghosted the production team that puts together the wrestling show, and he ghosted the person that booked him for us," Jenn Harper of Jake's Network of Hope told local news in the aftermath of it all. Following the incident, Fatu was accused of no-showing yet another event in June — canceling his flight and not returning the deposit that promoter sent him.